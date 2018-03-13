Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Monika Grabkowska
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
March 13, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sweet potato baked with herbs
Share
Info
Related collections
Sweet Potatoe
6 photos
· Curated by Jerstin Crosby
sweet potato
meal
Food Images & Pictures
How to eat healthy without starving
40 photos
· Curated by Samantha Warren
eat
healthy
Food Images & Pictures
Food
302 photos
· Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
Food Images & Pictures
plant
flora