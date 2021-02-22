Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zhipeng Ya
@zhipeng_ya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Beijing, China
Published
on
February 22, 2021
SONY, DSC-RX100M5A
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
頤和園 the summer palace
Related tags
beijing
HD Grey Wallpapers
china
building
snapshot
roof
architecture
tile roof
temple
Backgrounds
Related collections
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
250 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant
Collection #140: Jon Contino
9 photos
· Curated by Jon Contino
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers
Texture
75 photos
· Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images