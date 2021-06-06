Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Max Griss
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Helsinki, Финляндия
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Barley Salad with Grapefruit and Mint
Related tags
helsinki
финляндия
Food Images & Pictures
plate
salad
plant
produce
vegetable
bean
bowl
dish
meal
lentil
Grass Backgrounds
pottery
vase
jar
Free images
Related collections
Collection #69: Tobias van Schneider
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias van Schneider
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
She's a Flower
315 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora
Books
614 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images