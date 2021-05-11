Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
fred tromp
@rtromp17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
FUJIFILM, FinePix HS10 HS11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
tree trunk
oak
Public domain images
Related collections
DECO-HOME
94 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
deco-home
plant
interior
Collection #187: Square
8 photos
· Curated by Square
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images