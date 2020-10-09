Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
brown and black leopard drinking water on lake during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Animals Images & Pictures
Giraffe Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
Birds Images
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

South Africa
1,357 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
south africa
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
animal
1,286 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking