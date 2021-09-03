Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shrikanth Bhat
@shrikanth_9986
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yellow flower with green leaf background
Related tags
Sunflower Images & Pictures
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Yellow Backgrounds
Flower Backgrounds
Sunflower Images & Pictures
plant
Flower Images
blossom
asteraceae
daisies
daisy
Brown Backgrounds
acanthaceae
potted plant
vase
pottery
jar
planter
Leaf Backgrounds
herbs
Free pictures
Related collections
People
66 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal
Law
80 photos
· Curated by Adam Klimowski
law
office
business