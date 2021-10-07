Go to Unseen Histories's profile
History
Greene County, GA, USA
Caption reads, "[Untitled photo, possibly related to: At the Greene County fair, Greensboro, Georgia]." Original black and white nitrate negative by Jack Delano. Taken October 1941, Greene County, Georgia, United States (@libraryofcongress). Remastered by Jordan J. Lloyd (@unseenhistories). The original scan can be found at the Library of Congress ⇲ https://www.loc.gov/item/2017750926/ – See it on Unseen Histories at ⇲ https://www.unseenhistories.com/greene-county-fair-1941

