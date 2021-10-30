Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
WV, USA
Published
6d
ago
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tanks of natural gas.
Related tags
wv
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
editorial
road trip
appalachia
west virginia
natural gas
fuel
timberline
Metal Backgrounds
tanks
building
factory
brewery
barrel
Free stock photos
Related collections
surf views
23 photos
· Curated by Olivier Brengues
surf
outdoor
sea
Landscape
1,170 photos
· Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images