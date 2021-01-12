Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close-up of an Aphelandra white wash leaf.
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
flawil
svizzera
plant
weisse zebrapflanze
aphelandra white wash
feey
flora
potted plant
plants
patchplants
houseplants
interior
indoor plant
plantlover
studio
thesill
bloomscape
pflanze
Leaf Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Pink
214 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Pink Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Coffee House
191 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
coffee shop