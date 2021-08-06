Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dominique Stueben
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stunning kitchen in New York State.
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
kitchen
kitchen table
kitchenware
kitchen counter
home kitchen
cooking
cooking at home
cooking class
House Images
house interior
House Images
house exterior
kitchen design
room
indoors
oven
appliance
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Wanderer
119 photos
· Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
56 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers