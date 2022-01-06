Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Possessed Photography
@possessedphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
duel
handrail
banister
HD Purple Wallpapers
sword
weapon
blade
weaponry
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos · Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
Christmas Traditions
852 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures