Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Griffin Wooldridge
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
construction crane
HD Blue Wallpapers
Related collections
Snowy Mountains
56 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
snowy
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #55: Ali Inay
7 photos
· Curated by Ali Inay
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Great Outdoors
29 photos
· Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images