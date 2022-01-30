Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
tree trunk
sunlight
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature Images
land
outdoors
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
oak
Free stock photos
Related collections
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Spring + Easter
130 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Collection #188: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures