Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sanjay Koranga
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
June 9, 2021
NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bageshwar
uttarakhand
india
Birds Images
natural beauty
bird of paradise
Animals Images & Pictures
agelaius
blackbird
jay
blue jay
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos
· Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Fire
168 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Everglow
178 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
everglow
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images