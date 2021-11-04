Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nina Plobner
@photodiaryofnina
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
autumn leaves
autumn nature
Nature Images
leaves
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
fungus
grain
produce
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
maple leaf
seed
Free pictures
Related collections
Health, fitness, wellness
74 photos · Curated by Lucy Gao
Health Images
wellness
fitness
Yellow + Grey
290 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Sunshine vibes
65 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers