Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Silver Backgrounds
crystal
accessory
accessories
jewelry
bracelet
gemstone
mineral
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #79: Sara Chipps
9 photos · Curated by Sara Chipps
Light Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
rock
Festive moments with friends
43 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images
bright-minimal
748 photos · Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers