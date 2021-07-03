Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Munro Studio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
beach house
vacation home
Rose Images
shallow depth of field
room for text
cottage
invitation background
summer cottage
location wedding
gate
home sweet home
welcome home
Public domain images
Related collections
color palette
74 photos
· Curated by Laura Selis
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Warm Neutrals
43 photos
· Curated by Munro Studio
outdoor
plant
Brown Backgrounds
nature
45 photos
· Curated by Laura Selis
Nature Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images