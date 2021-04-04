Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vismen Subramaniam
@visoma2420
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Batu Ferringhi, Batu Ferringhi, Malaysia
Published
on
April 4, 2021
DJI, FC7203
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Aerial shot of highways by the sea
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
malaysia
batu ferringhi
road
sea
aerial
photography
drone
penang
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
aerial view
land
panoramic
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Bikemite -Nature
40 photos · Curated by LALOKI STUDIO & DESIGN
outdoor
plant
road
iov42 rebrand
26 photos · Curated by Kewal Kris
outdoor
HD Scenery Wallpapers
sea
Nature from Top
44 photos · Curated by Roman Nesterov
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers