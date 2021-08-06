Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marcus Ganahl
@marcus_ganahl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alassio, Savona, Italien
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Villa and garden in Alassio, Italy
Related tags
alassio
savona
italien
home decor
plant
HD Windows Wallpapers
shutter
curtain
Tree Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
vegetation
outdoors
window shade
garden
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Italy
170 photos
· Curated by Marcus Ganahl
Italy Pictures & Images
building
architecture
Tropical Sea
182 photos
· Curated by Alyani Fadzil
sea
HD Tropical Wallpapers
plant
Pink Blush Rose Gold
233 photos
· Curated by Alyani Fadzil
Rose Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers