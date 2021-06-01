Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Minh Hoàng
@honag
Download free
Share
Info
Trường Đại học Bách Khoa Hà Nội, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hanoi University of Science and Technology
Related tags
trường đại học bách khoa hà nội
hà nội
việt nam
office building
building
campus
college
urban
architecture
convention center
town
HD City Wallpapers
field
Free pictures
Related collections
Backgrounds / Textures
791 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Tidy!
151 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
electronic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Details
47 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers