Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrian Pereira
@adrianluisp10
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Statue of Liberty
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
monument
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
sculpture
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Liberty and Justice
120 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
liberty
statue
sculpture
National Parks
183 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
national park
outdoor
united state
Monuments/Statues
246 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
monument
statue
architecture