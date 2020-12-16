Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Syd Mills
@sydmills
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
factory
welding
Metal Backgrounds
welder
welding shop
workshop
plate rack
dishwasher
appliance
People Images & Pictures
human
Free pictures
Related collections
Welding
21 photos
· Curated by Jonathan Hart
welding
spark
human
Wleding
31 photos
· Curated by NYC Iron Gates And Fences
wleding
welding
human
Welding
5 photos
· Curated by Graciela Cuadrado
welding
spark
human