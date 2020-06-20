Go to Lucas George Wendt's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and black butterfly perched on white flower during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Venâncio Aires, RS, Brasil
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Butterfly
89 photos · Curated by Megan Meg
Butterfly Images
insect
invertebrate
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking