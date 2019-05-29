Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Etienne Assenheimer
@maltregan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karlsruhe, Germany
Published
on
May 29, 2019
Canon EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
karlsruhe
germany
dragon-fly
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
acanthaceae
HD Green Wallpapers
sprout
herbs
planter
bud
Creative Commons images
Related collections
emotiveH
30 photos
· Curated by Adjmotion
emotiveh
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
natureMin
65 photos
· Curated by Adjmotion
naturemin
outdoor
indonesia
Water Plants
452 photos
· Curated by Jane Adams
plant
droplet
Leaf Backgrounds