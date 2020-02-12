Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ross Sneddon
@rosssneddon
Download free
Published on
February 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rolls of tape sit behind the scenes of a film shoot
Share
Info
Related collections
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Architecture
210 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Wedding
63 photos
· Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand
Related tags
machine
film shoot
production
filming
film
tape
cables
floor
concrete
equipment
filming equipment
gear
on set
motor
accessories
accessory
goggles
Creative Commons images