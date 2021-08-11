Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
blue damselfly perched on brown stick in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Animals
Published on SONY, SLT-A55V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Free close up, macro pictures
2,032 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Baby Animals
148 photos · Curated by Sarah Elliott
baby animal
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Watercolour
579 photos · Curated by Sarah Elliott
watercolour
Flower Images
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking