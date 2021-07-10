Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
JuniperPhoton
@juniperphoton
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Qinghai, China
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
qinghai
china
Grass Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
far
snow mountain
ruins
Nature Images
outdoors
field
countryside
farm
rural
Brown Backgrounds
grassland
soil
land
ground
vegetation
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Blurred/in motion
101 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds
landscape
772 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor