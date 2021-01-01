Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vicky Ng
@vickyng
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
on
January 1, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5MarkII
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Levain-Style Cookies
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
baking
cookies
bread
muffin
biscuit
cookie
chocolate
burger
pastry
Donut Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pastry shoot ideas
54 photos · Curated by Lucian Dachman
pastry
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Food
6 photos · Curated by Briana Aldea
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
sweet
Foodie
13 photos · Curated by Cyn Hall
foodie
Food Images & Pictures
chocolate