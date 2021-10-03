Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angel Luciano
@roaming_angel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sognsvann, Oslo, Norway
Published
25d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
oslo
norway
sognsvann
lake
HD Forest Wallpapers
Dog Images & Pictures
golden retriever
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pets
golden retrievers
good boy
HD Water Wallpapers
Sports Images
swimming
Sports Images
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
Sparkles
76 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Halloween
119 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock