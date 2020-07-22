Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Reger
@regeris
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fern Lake, Colorado, USA
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fern Lake, Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
Related tags
fern lake
colorado
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
Nature Images
outdoors
conifer
wilderness
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
pine
peak
rock
HD Water Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine
Computers, Phones, and Tech
136 photos
· Curated by Brittany Botti
HD Phone Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Fire
168 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds