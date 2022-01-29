Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brad Holt
@bradfordh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Phoenix, Phoenix, United States
Published
7d
ago
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Butterfly on flower
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
phoenix
united states
Butterfly Images
monarch
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
plant
asteraceae
Flower Images
blossom
Public domain images
Related collections
Food
176 photos · Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
flora
healthy food
65 photos · Curated by Life Architect
healthy food
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Colour.
325 photos · Curated by Kathleen Gr
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images