Go to Francesco Ungaro's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and red leaves on tree branch
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images

Related collections

A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking