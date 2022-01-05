Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marek Piwnicki
@marekpiwnicki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Poland
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Frozen waves.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
poland
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
Nature Images
outdoors
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
grove
ice
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
rainforest
conifer
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Experiments
481 photos
· Curated by Marek Piwnicki
experiment
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
TEXTURE
24 photos
· Curated by Kseniya K
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
I am a believer that color affects people's moods
1,655 photos
· Curated by Think like a proton
HD Color Wallpapers
mood
HD Wallpapers