Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vincent Dörig
@vincentdoerig
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Architecture
Share
Info
ETH Hönggerberg, Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
eth hönggerberg
zürich
switzerland
handrail
banister
staircase
interior design
indoors
lighting
Free pictures
Related collections
Just Say "I Do"
385 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images
Collection #3: Crew
6 photos · Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Awe
14 photos · Curated by Kindra Keller
awe
HD Wallpapers
outdoor