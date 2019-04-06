Go to Haut Risque's profile
person skating on curved wall
Mar Bella Skatepark, Barcelona, SpainPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

In the early 2000s in Spain, Barcelona has managed to establish itself as a reference for skateboarding worldwide, surpassing legendary cities like San Francisco or New York ... A pleasant climate all year long, the sea near the city center, cheap life and a more permissive society have pushed many American and European professionals to spend 6 months per year, or even to move there. For a skateboarder, Barcelona finally looks more like a kind of Disneyland, with a number of spots per square kilometer, perfect and natural, completely disproportionate.

