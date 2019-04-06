In the early 2000s in Spain, Barcelona has managed to establish itself as a reference for skateboarding worldwide, surpassing legendary cities like San Francisco or New York ... A pleasant climate all year long, the sea near the city center, cheap life and a more permissive society have pushed many American and European professionals to spend 6 months per year, or even to move there. For a skateboarder, Barcelona finally looks more like a kind of Disneyland, with a number of spots per square kilometer, perfect and natural, completely disproportionate.