Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thomas Vogel
@tomvog
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 28, 2019
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
candle
light and shadow
tranquility
tabletop
furniture
HD Wood Wallpapers
table
flooring
hardwood
dining table
plywood
floor
coffee table
Backgrounds
Related collections
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
[horn and hoof]
75 photos
· Curated by Eliza Alden
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers