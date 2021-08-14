Go to EJ CHEN's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
桃園
Published on Canon, EOS Kiss X3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

桃園
Leaf Backgrounds
vein
plant
veins
HD Green Wallpapers
photography
photo
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Conifer
66 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
conifer
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking