Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
kevin turcios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucky Strike, Los Angeles, United States
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Happy Birthday
Related tags
lucky strike
los angeles
united states
People Images & Pictures
human
restaurant
pub
bar counter
beige
cafe
food court
Food Images & Pictures
cafeteria
interior design
indoors
Free images
Related collections
Perspectives
410 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
INDOORS
129 photos
· Curated by Ace
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Wilderness Artifacts
339 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wilderness
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers