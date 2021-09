Tiny habitants in this world, yet capable to destroy the beauty. This is a photo of Astraka in Tymfi mountain range in Epirus, Greece. It is a Natura2000 protected area, on of the few remaining and hoping to remain untouched. I was just starring at my brother looking over the lake and thinking that we are just tiny residents on this place. Shouldn't we be able to protect our home? Shouldn't we be able to preserve this beauty for the next generations?