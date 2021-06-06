Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Blair Blair
@blairblair
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grizzly Peak Park, Berkeley, United States
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
grizzly peak park
berkeley
united states
plant
fern
vegetation
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
land
Nature Images
rug
Backgrounds
Related collections
flowers
182 photos
· Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
Collection #140: Jon Contino
9 photos
· Curated by Jon Contino
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers