Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Natallia Leanovich
@nataleonka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Беларусь, Беларусь
Published
18d
ago
Canon EOS 100D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Red handmade snowflake
Related tags
беларусь
HD Red Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
red snowflake
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
embroidery
home decor
plant
text
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
flyer
advertisement
Paper Backgrounds
poster
brochure
planter
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Digital Marketing
83 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work
Balance and Wellness
67 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock