Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gerhard Reus
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chernobyl, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chernobyl Kindergarten
Related tags
chernobyl
ukraine
kyiv oblast
doll
kiew
exclusion zone
nuclear disaster
apocalypse
gasmask
abandoned building
abandoned house
abandoned city
abandoned
human
People Images & Pictures
Toys Pictures
building
architecture
clock tower
tower
Free pictures
Related collections
✽ Spare Parts ✽
18 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Arjuk
transportation
HD Grey Wallpapers
machine
Abandoned
21 photos
· Curated by Summer Lindeman
abandoned
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Halloween 2021
20 photos
· Curated by Pam Zais
Halloween Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Creepy Wallpapers