Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriel Hidalgo
@gabrielhidalgo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rarotonga, Islas Cook
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Butterfly at the Cook Island botanical garden
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rarotonga
islas cook
Flower Images
buterfly
Flower Images
botanic garden
black butterfly
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
plant
petal
blossom
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
Surfing
91 photos · Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
UX and Storytelling
437 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
table
room
indoor