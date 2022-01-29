Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Caroline Herman
@timon_art_fx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kyoto, Japan
Published
7d
ago
SAMSUNG, ST150F/ST151F/ST152F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kyoto
japan
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
Brown Backgrounds
rug
road
roof
flagstone
concrete
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Urban Folk
286 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
People Images & Pictures
man
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos · Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Aerial
119 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road