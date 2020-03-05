Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dollar Gill
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 5, 2020
Canon EOS 77D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
fashion
female
punjab
suit
ethnic
dollar
braids
patiala
shahi
salwar
kameez
gill
canon
indian
sikh
style
model
outfit
portrait
park
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Indian outfit
10 photos
· Curated by Neha Patel
outfit
indian
human
Photography Idea
8 photos
· Curated by Anup Mobdal
photography
apparel
clothing
bride
1 photo
· Curated by Niharika Mn
bride
apparel
clothing