Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sofia Maksymovych
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A man with tattoed hands making crafts with copper bit.
Related tags
workshop
#master
Metal Backgrounds
#artist
artspace
sculpture
metalwork
iron
#craft
#hands
#handmade
#tattooedman
#man
copper
#crafts
craftsmanship
skin
human
People Images & Pictures
arm
Free pictures
Related collections
Crafts
2 photos
· Curated by Sofia Maksymovych
craft
#craft
finger
Imprint
51 photos
· Curated by John Bai
imprint
workshop
craft
hands
174 photos
· Curated by Theodora .
hand
finger
human