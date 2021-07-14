Go to Sofia Maksymovych's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding blue and silver hand tool
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A man with tattoed hands making crafts with copper bit.

Related collections

Crafts
2 photos · Curated by Sofia Maksymovych
craft
#craft
finger
Imprint
51 photos · Curated by John Bai
imprint
workshop
craft
hands
174 photos · Curated by Theodora .
hand
finger
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking