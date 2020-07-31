Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeb Buchman
@jebbuchman
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Moulton Barn, with the Grand Tetons in the background.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
farm
barn
Sun Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
park
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
building
housing
countryside
rural
hut
House Images
shack
cabin
Free stock photos
Related collections
A Question of Hope
26 photos · Curated by Rachel Harden
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant
Mountains
28 photos · Curated by Benedict Dughoff
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
mountain range
Landscapes
316 photos · Curated by Kyle Conatser
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers