Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sq lim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
furniture
bench
park bench
path
gravel
dirt road
road
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
blooming life
128 photos · Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Life
56 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food
98 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant