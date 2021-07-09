Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
zürich
zurich
building
warehouse
office building
Backgrounds
Related collections
Fruitage
131 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce
Good Morning!
137 photos
· Curated by Danilo Aquino
morning
HD Good Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
City Lines
48 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building