Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Nature Images
macro
HD Autumn Wallpapers
water drops
Leaf Backgrounds
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
droplet
vegetation
frost
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
colors
168 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #74: Jeffrey Zeldman
9 photos
· Curated by Jeffrey Zeldman
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture